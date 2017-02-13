Michigan Capitol infrastructure in need of major repairs
In a photo from Feb. 2, 2017, Michigan's State House is seen in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Capitol's aging infrastructure is starting to wear down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|Wrong
|154
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC