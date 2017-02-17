MDOT to Move Up M-6 Work a YearLANSING, MI (WHTC) a " The roughest...
LANSING, MI The roughest stretch of state trunk road in West Michigan, if not all of Michigan, will be addressed promptly. Michigan Department of Transportation Grand Region officials announced on Friday that a "long-distressed" three-mile section of pavement near the western end of M-6 will be repaired this summer, not in 2018, as originally planned.
