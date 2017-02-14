MDARD Announces Value Added and Regional Food Systems Grant Project Awardees
For immediate release : February 14, 2017 Media contact: Jessy Sielski , 517-284-5725 Program contact: Heather Throne , 517-712-0841 LANSING, Mich. Today, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Jamie Clover Adams announced nine projects awarded funds under the competitive Value Added and Regional Food System Grant Program.
