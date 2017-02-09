Man charged with long list of crimes

Man charged with long list of crimes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Investigators in Clinton County today say a 37-year-old man is facing a string of charges and is a suspect in crimes. William Workman is in the Clinton County jail after being arraigned on multiple felony charges, including Unlawful Driving Away an Automobile, 2 counts of Breaking & Entering, and one felony weapons charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Wed Dennis 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan '17 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC