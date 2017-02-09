Man charged with long list of crimes
Investigators in Clinton County today say a 37-year-old man is facing a string of charges and is a suspect in crimes. William Workman is in the Clinton County jail after being arraigned on multiple felony charges, including Unlawful Driving Away an Automobile, 2 counts of Breaking & Entering, and one felony weapons charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Wed
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC