Lt. Gov. Brian Calley wraps up trade mission sharing Michigan's story in Mexico
LANSING, Mich. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has wrapped up his trade mission to Mexico, where he made the case for investment opportunities in Michigan while helping Michigan companies make sales connections with Mexican companies.
