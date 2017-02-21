Lansing waiting for court to allow Life Oa Riley demolition
It has been a long time coming but tomorrow could begin the final chapter for the abandoned Life O'Riley mobile home park. Lansing mayor Virg Bernero is expecting Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady III to clear the way for demolition of the park.
