Lansing man arrested for Subway robberies
Stewart has been charged with two armed robberies at the same Subway location on the 1600 block of East Michigan Avenue on January 15 and January 18. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC