Lansing, East Lansing Fire looking to merge fire services
The City of Lansing and East Lansing already share a fire chief, but now, the two departments are looking to share some of its fire services by merging the two departments. While the idea is in its early stages, the East Lansing City Council is expected to make a decision Tuesday night that could put the idea into motion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|jmj71570
|155
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Faith
|7
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC