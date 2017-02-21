Lansing, East Lansing Fire looking to...

Lansing, East Lansing Fire looking to merge fire services

15 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

The City of Lansing and East Lansing already share a fire chief, but now, the two departments are looking to share some of its fire services by merging the two departments. While the idea is in its early stages, the East Lansing City Council is expected to make a decision Tuesday night that could put the idea into motion.

