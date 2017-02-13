Lansing City Council to consider sanc...

Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city and welcoming city

Alternatively, the Council will consider a prior declaration that Lansing is a safe and welcoming city, which city Attorney General Jim Smiertka described as an informal sanctuary city. The Attorney General has since said that until more direction is provided by federal courts, any action that could be seen as a move against President Donald Trump's executive order could result in a loss of federal funding and council members potentially facing criminal charges.

