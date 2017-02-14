Higher Ground: Marijuana fighters
One of the reasons the state legislature changed the rules to help keep the question of legalizing marijuana in Michigan off the ballot was because legislators believed voters would approve it. Results of a new EPIC-MRA statewide survey pretty much double down on that sentiment.
