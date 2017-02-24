Group protests in Lansing over potent...

Group protests in Lansing over potential school closures

A few dozen people staged a protest against the potential closings of up to 38 underperforming schools across the state. The group marched from a Lansing church to the state Capitol complex where they were unsuccessful in meeting with Michigan's director of Technology, Management and Budget.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ingham County was issued at February 24 at 3:45PM EST

Lansing, MI

