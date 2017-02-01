Governor and Prime Minister

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder wrapped up his mission to Israel today after spending time on Wednesday with business executives and government leaders discussing opportunities for increased trade and investment between Michigan and Israel.

