Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the State Officers Compensation Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of James Hallan of East Lansing, Nancy Jenkins of Manitou Beach and Joseph Smalley of East Lansing to the State Officers Compensation Commission.
