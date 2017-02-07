Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument Fund Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Katy Sherwood of Farwell to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument Fund Commission.
