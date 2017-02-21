Former MSU gymnastics doctor under investigation

Lansing, MICH - Michigan Attorney General, Bill Schuette, and Michigan State University Police will update the public on their investigation into former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar is currently on trial for a separate case, in which he's accused of abusing a family friend's child from age six to 12. The woman, who is now 25, says Nassar continuously sexually abused her when her family visited his home in Holt, Michigan.

