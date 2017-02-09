Former Lt. Gov. Posthumus is Snydera ...

Former Lt. Gov. Posthumus is Snydera s new chief of staff

Dick Posthumus has been an adviser to Snyder since 2011. He was lieutenant governor under Gov. John Engler and lost a race for governor in 2002.

