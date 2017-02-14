Flint mayor, Michigan governor to dis...

Flint mayor, Michigan governor to discuss water bill credits

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks about water credits being cut after Feb. 28 during a press conference on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at City Hall in Flint, Mich. Weaver said she will meet with Gov. Rick Snyder to resolve water credit issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Sun Wrong 154
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan '17 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC