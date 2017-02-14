Flint mayor, Michigan governor to discuss water bill credits
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks about water credits being cut after Feb. 28 during a press conference on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at City Hall in Flint, Mich. Weaver said she will meet with Gov. Rick Snyder to resolve water credit issues.
