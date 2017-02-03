Family concerned about missing woman
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP The Kalamazoo Township Police are asking the public to help find a woman who has been missing for about a week, who also has ties to Battle Creek and Lansing. In fact Kaniesh Sheri Armster had only been living at the Huntington Avenue address on the Kalamazoo Metro area's east side for about three weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC