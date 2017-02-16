East Lansing High School Apologizes f...

East Lansing High School Apologizes for Head Wrap Incident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Yesterday morning at East Lansing High school a female African American student was told by her English teacher to immediately remove her head wrap in celebration of black history month. Today, the students at ELHS are wearing head wraps in support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Feb 12 Wrong 154
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan '17 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC