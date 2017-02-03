DASHCAM: Eaton County Sheriff deputy hit by suspected drunk driver
An Eaton County Sheriff deputy is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a suspected drunk driver and it was captured on the deputy's dashcam. It happened during a traffic stop just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning on eastbound Saginaw Highway at Canal Road.
