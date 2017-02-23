Daily Digest - February 23, 2017
Gatherings at two United Methodist-related colleges in South Carolina explored the church's role in confronting the sin of racism. Bishops and pastors shared thoughts on preaching against racism at Wofford College on the 70th anniversary of the state's last known lynching.
