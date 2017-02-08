Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify...

Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public's assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right: Jamarra Nikee Arnold has a felony warrant for robbery out of Lansing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... 21 hr Dennis 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan '17 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC