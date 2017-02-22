City of Lansing given go ahead on dem...

City of Lansing given go ahead on demolishing Life Oa Riley after 3 years of abandonment

After years of being an eye sore, the City of Lansing has been granted permission to demolish the shuttered Life O' Riley Mobile Home Park. Judge Clinton Canady at Ingham County Court ruled the City could clean up the area by tearing down the Mobile Homes on the lot.

