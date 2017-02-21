City of Lansing Continues Investing in Arts and Culture
The Lansing Regional Chamber announced on Feb. 9 that the city of Lansing awarded $120,000 to support creative placemaking efforts. Mayor Virg Bernero was joined by Bob Trezise of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and Deborah Mikula of the Arts Council of Greater Lansing to announce the investment.
