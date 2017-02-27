Brit Floyd touring, playing Radio City Music Hall
In 2016, prodigious Pink Floyd covers act Brit Floyd delivered their ambitious Space and Time CONTINUUM North American tour to a whopping 76-dates and astounded audiences with an aural and visual experience that could only be rivaled by Pink Floyd themselves. I caught their Beacon Theatre gig last year and sat there unblinking with my mouth agape, drool cascading, completely transfixed at how flawlessly literally every level of the production was fulfilled.
