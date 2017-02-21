Ann Arbor-based Cribspot evolving from listing rentals to managing them
Ann Arbor-based startup Cribspot has evolved from simply listing rentals to now managing more than 100 spaces for property owners across the Midwest. The business, started by three University of Michigan students in 2012, has seen a boost in business with some funding from the Y Combinator , known for funding companies like Reddit and Dropbox, and an expansion into managing rental properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC