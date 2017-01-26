Women's March in Lansing Joins 6...

Women's March in Lansing Joins 600 Communities Worldwide Jan. 21

As a million women, men and children marched in the nation's capitol Jan. 21,, a crowd estimated at 12,000 was rallying in Lansing to challenge not only the Trump presidency, but the ongoing assault on progressive values led by a GOP controlled legislature, executive branch and judiciary in the state. Lansing joined cities small and large across the globe.

