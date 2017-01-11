Woman admits starving her 16-year-old daughter to death
Woman admits starving her 16-year-old daughter to death As part of a plea agreement, Cari Ann Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while mentally ill, Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jx8Bsl Cari Wright enters Judge Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing. Wright pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to second degree murder.
