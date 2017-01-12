Week in Review: Fresh bills and a new...

Week in Review: Fresh bills and a new Detroit school board

The Michigan Legislature is back in session , and the bills are rolling in. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and Michigan Radio senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry look at a bill that would phase out the state income tax, and another that would end daylight saving time in Michigan.

