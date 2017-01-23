Water lead-level falls below federal ...

Water lead-level falls below federal limit in Flint

LANSING, Mich. Flint's water system no longer has levels of lead exceeding the federal limit, a key finding that Michigan environmental officials said Tuesday was good news for a city whose 100,000 residents have been grappling with the man-made water crisis.

