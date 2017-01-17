Through the Looking Glass

Through the Looking Glass

A man crashed his car into seven vehicles on a highway in East Lansing, Mich., because, he said, the devil was trying to enter his body. He said that God prevented that from happening, but the struggle between The Prince of Darkness and The Lord God Almighty resulted in his driving erratically.

