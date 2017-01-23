Three Area Schools in Statewide Safe ...

Three Area Schools in Statewide Safe Driver Program

LANSING, MI Three high schools in an around the Lakeshore are among 50 statewide participating in a program aimed at making teenagers better and safer drivers. Spring Lake, Mona Shores and South Haven high schools will have students participating in the Strive for a Safer Drive competitive effort.

