State Rep. Brian Elder sworn into 96th District office
In the coming weeks, though, he'll be lobbying for committee assignments, establishing new relationships in Lansing and, most ambitiously, figuring out how to strengthen the working class. Elder, a Democrat who was elected to his first term as the state representative for Michigan's 96th House District, was sworn in to his new position Thursday, Jan. 5, by Bay County Chief Judge Dawn Klida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC