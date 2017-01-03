State Rep. Brian Elder sworn into 96t...

State Rep. Brian Elder sworn into 96th District office

13 hrs ago

In the coming weeks, though, he'll be lobbying for committee assignments, establishing new relationships in Lansing and, most ambitiously, figuring out how to strengthen the working class. Elder, a Democrat who was elected to his first term as the state representative for Michigan's 96th House District, was sworn in to his new position Thursday, Jan. 5, by Bay County Chief Judge Dawn Klida.

