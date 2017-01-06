Sparty's Cabin Passing of the Keys

Sparty's Cabin Passing of the Keys

Friday Jan 6

The MSU School of Planning, Design and Construction is hosting a Passing of the Keys event, where Provost June Youatt will present the keys to Sparty's Cabin to its new owner, MSU alumna Debra Levantrosser. Supporters, sponsors, students, and family and friends will gather to send-off MSU's first Tiny Home.

Lansing, MI

