Sparty's Cabin Passing of the Keys
The MSU School of Planning, Design and Construction is hosting a Passing of the Keys event, where Provost June Youatt will present the keys to Sparty's Cabin to its new owner, MSU alumna Debra Levantrosser. Supporters, sponsors, students, and family and friends will gather to send-off MSU's first Tiny Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC