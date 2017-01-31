Snyder announces two appointments to Board of Trustees
Governor Rick Snyder gives his seventh State of the Union address on Jan. 17 at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Joseph Anderson, Jr. of Bloomfield Hills and Michael Sandler of West Bloomfield to the board, which comprises eight members.
