Secretary of State offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

LANSING, Mich. Secretary of State Ruth Johnson reminds residents that all offices and the Office of the Great Seal will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16 so customers can hop online at ExpressSOS.com , which allows customers to renew their tabs and driver's licenses, get a duplicate registration, duplicate title, change their address and register to be an organ donor.

