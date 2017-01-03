Schuette Reminds Michigan Consumers Looking for a Healthy Start to...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette once again is reminding Michigan consumers who may be looking to join a gym to start the New Year to shop smart. The Department of Attorney General has issued a consumer alert to help residents make educated choices about fitness center and health club memberships.
