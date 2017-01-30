Schuette: Ottawa County Man Sentenced...

Schuette: Ottawa County Man Sentenced to 4 to 20 Years in Ponzi Scheme

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Scott Rookus was sentenced by Judge Jon Hulsing of the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County to 7 to 20 years for racketeering and 57 months to 10 years for fraudulent sales of securities. Judge Hulsing is also requiring Rookus pay $4,393,420 in restitution to the victims of his million dollar Ponzi scheme that ran from 2010 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,598 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC