Schuette: Ottawa County Man Sentenced to 4 to 20 Years in Ponzi Scheme
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Scott Rookus was sentenced by Judge Jon Hulsing of the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County to 7 to 20 years for racketeering and 57 months to 10 years for fraudulent sales of securities. Judge Hulsing is also requiring Rookus pay $4,393,420 in restitution to the victims of his million dollar Ponzi scheme that ran from 2010 to 2015.
