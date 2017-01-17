Schuette: Former Michigan State Police Trooper Seth Swanson Pleads...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that former Michigan State Police Trooper Seth Swanson, 31, of Royal Oak, pleaded guilty as charged to one felony count of Embezzlement by a Public Official and one felony count of Utter and Publishing False Secretary of State documents allowing issuance of good motor vehicle titles. The case arose from a joint investigation by the Michigan State Police, the FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force, and the Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.

