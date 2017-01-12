Rep. Sabo Takes Oath of Office
State Rep. Terry Sabo joined his House colleagues Jan. 11 to open the new legislative session at the ceremonial swearing-in held in the House Chamber at the state Capitol. Rep. Sabo was sworn in by state Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, and was joined by his wife Denise and his daughter Ryan Swanson.
