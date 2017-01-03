Raising Awareness: Schuette Recognizes January as National Human...
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced support of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, January 11, 2017, and commemorated January's national designation as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. "As we spread awareness of this modern-day slavery, we make it easier to bring those responsible to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC