Proos Honors Southwest Michigan Veteran In Lansing

State Senator John Proos has honored a southwest Michigan veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War with a special presentation in Lansing. On Wednesday, Proos welcomed Arthur Hawkins, of Riverside, to the Capitol.

