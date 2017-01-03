Promising New Drug Stops Spread of Me...

Promising New Drug Stops Spread of Melanoma by 90 Percent

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University researchers have discovered that a chemical compound, and potential new drug, reduces the spread of melanoma cells by up to 90 percent.

