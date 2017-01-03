Political roundup: Expectations for "more conservative" House,...

Ken Sikkema , a s enior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, joined Stateside for our weekly political roundup and looked ahead to what he expects to be a "more conservative" House of Representatives in Lansing. Term limits create a lot of turnover in the House, so Sikkema takes a look at some of the new faces, including the new Speaker of the House, Tom Leonard .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.