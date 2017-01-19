Police apprehend suspect in south Lan...

Police apprehend suspect in south Lansing bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman walked into the Fifth Third Bank on South Pennsylvania Avenue and demanded money. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec 24 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC