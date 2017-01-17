Person arrested in connection with double homicide east of Lansing
The male was taken into custody "without incident" about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 6100 block of N. Raindrop Road near Gibson Avenue and Birch Row Drive in Meridian Township, according to information posted on the township police Facebook page. The arrest came about 19 hours after police were called to the 3300 block of Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township for a report of possible homicides.
