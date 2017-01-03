Officials to Attend EPA Data Summit in Chicago to Review Flint Water Data
LANSING, MICH. Officials from the City of Flint, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Marc Edwards and Virginia Tech researchers, along with other water experts, will meet Tuesday, January 10 at a Data Summit hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Chicago to share and review the most recent Flint water system testing data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC