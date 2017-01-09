North American International Auto Show opens in Detroit: Chevy to showcase Lansing-made model
The event, being held at the Cobo Center, opened to the media on Sunday, and opens to the public on Saturday. The Chevrolet Bolt, Genesis G90, and Volvo S90 are in the running Car of the Year, while the Ford F-Series Super Duty, Honda Ridge-Line, and Nissan Titan are in for Truck of the Year.
