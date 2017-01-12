New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show - Roadshow
Buick had an uneventful 2017 Detroit Auto Show with no new sheetmetal to dress up its stands, which is a downer after they rolled out the stunning Avista concept coupe last year in the Motor City. However, a Buick spokesman did share a few tidbits of information regarding a new product that will land in showrooms before the end of the year.
