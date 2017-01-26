MSU Students Perform Better in New Me...

MSU Students Perform Better in New Medical Curriculum

EAST LANSING, Mich. - After just 12 weeks of introducing a new medical curriculum to its incoming College of Human Medicine students, Michigan State University is finding that these future physicians are already ahead of the game in their academic and clinical skills.

